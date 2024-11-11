Bucharest subway ranked seventh-best in Europe

The subway operated in Romania's capital city, Bucharest (5.97 points), ranks in seventh place, at par with that in Copenhagen, in a ranking of Europe's best underground public transportation systems, where Sofia (ranked second, 7.64 points) is challenging the leading position held by Norway's capital Oslo (8.06%).

Copenhagen's automated subway operates 24/7, with trains arriving every two minutes for most of the day. Although it ranks seventh on the list, it is frequently recognized as the best subway system in the world due to its exceptional reliability.

The oldest underground networks in the world, those in London and Budapest, rank 6th and 19th (the latest in this poll) with 6.04 points and 3.13 points, respectively.

The ranking was compiled by Visual Capitalist based on data from luggage storage company Bounce, and quoted by Economedia.ro.

For the ranking, the subway systems of 19 European capitals were evaluated according to some parameters: number of stations, annual ridership, length, Google review scores, and share of positive and negative online reactions to articles about each subway system.

Belarus, Ukraine, and Russian capitals were excluded from the ranking.

