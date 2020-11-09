Update: Almost 600 schools in Bucharest will use the hybrid learning model

Update: Bucharest School Inspectorate announced that 17 educational units in Bucharest would start the new school year with online classes, Digi24 reported. Meanwhile, 595 state and private education units were included in scenario 2, which means they will use the hybrid model (alternating virtual learning and in-class learning).

Nationwide, 12,610 educational units are included in scenario 1, meaning they can hold in-person classes, the Education Ministry announced. Meanwhile, 4,892 educational units were included in scenario 2, and 238 will use scenario 3 (all preschoolers and students will participate in online activities/classes).

Seven schools opted for mixed scenarios, which means they will combine scenario 2 with scenario 3. “This version was approved taking into account these schools’ specific situations: some are being rehabilitated, and in others there are particular medical cases in the classroom, so that online learning is required,” the ministry explained.

Original story: A total of 595 schools and kindergartens in Bucharest will reopen on Monday, September 14, with a hybrid model combining in-class and distance learning for students, while 24 will remain closed and start the new school year with online classes.

That's what the Bucharest City Committee for Emergency Situations decided on Thursday, September 10, following a meeting that took place at the Capital Prefecture.

Five of the schools in Bucharest will not open on September 14 because at least three cases of COVID-19 have been reported in these units, Digi24 reported. This means that these schools fall into the red scenario (online/at-home only learning). They are listed here.

Meanwhile, 19 other schools and kindergartens remain closed due to technical problems, rehabilitation works, and repairs that have not been completed, and will also hold classes online. The list can be found here.

At the same time, 595 schools in Bucharest will open according to the yellow scenario, which means that they will use the hybrid model (alternating virtual learning and in-class learning). They are listed here.

Schools in Romania will use different learning models when the new school year starts on September 14, based on each locality's epidemiological situation. The three scenarios are green (schools can hold in-person classes), yellow - the hybrid model (alternating virtual learning and in-class learning), and red (the online/at-home only scenario).

Quoting a statement of education minister Monica Anisie made on Thursday, September 10, News.ro reported that students from 7,116 schools in Romania would go to school when the new year starts, while 2,711 schools will use the hybrid model. Meanwhile, children from 101 schools will learn exclusively online. The minister mentioned that the ministry is still expecting data from some counties.

[email protected]

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)