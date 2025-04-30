Bucharest residential market enters a new stage of maturity, NBI says

Bucharest’s residential market is entering a new stage of maturity, marked by growing demand for spacious apartments, rising interest in green-certified developments, and increased confidence in projects still under construction, according to a report released by North Bucharest Investments (NBI).

The report highlights several favorable factors for the real estate market in 2025, including a 7.2% increase in salaries (compared to Q1 2024), fixed mortgage interest rates below 6% for new loans, accelerated demand from relocated Romanians and remote workers, and a preference for larger apartments or green-certified developments.

The NBI team said it identified several key trends characterizing the first quarter of this year, such as the focus on projects still under construction - due to the possibility of customization and more attractive prices -, interest in completed projects for long-term or short-term (hotel-style) rental, and preferences for large apartments with 3 or 4 rooms, or even penthouses.

Moreover, the first quarter also shows that international investors still consider Romania an undervalued market, betting on attractive yields of 6–7%.

“Buyers are not only better informed but also more focused on energy efficiency, green spaces, and a sense of community — all of which are significantly contributing to the market’s maturity. As a result, the share of investors in real estate is directly proportional to the current market stage,” stated Vlad Musteață, CEO of NBI.

Bucharest’s residential market is constantly evolving, both in terms of project quality and increasingly complex facilities and benefits, new technologies, dedicated green spaces, efficient living, and so on. The only downside, NBI says, is the steadily decreasing inventory. As a result, the decision-making time for purchases has significantly shortened, while confidence in under-construction projects has grown considerably.

The premium segment in the northern area - Floreasca, Aviației, Pipera, Domenii - remains the most attractive, both for end-users and investors.

NBI facilitated 291 transactions in the first quarter of 2025, with a total value of EUR 38.2 million - a 55.3% increase in volume and a 61.5% jump in value compared to the same period last year.

The outlook for the second half of 2025 anticipates a price increase of between 3% and 6% in the North and North-East areas, sustained development of green-certified and mixed-use projects, and continued strong demand in the premium segment.

General market data shows that a total of 161,842 real estate transactions were completed in Romania in Q1 2025, up 4.5% compared to the same period in 2024. While Bucharest recorded a slight decrease in total transaction volume (-5.4%), housing sales in Ilfov County rose by 2.4%, confirming the expansion of the metropolitan residential area.

NBI Group was founded in 2011 in the Republic of Moldova by businessman Vlad Musteață and entered the Romanian market in the summer of 2022.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Albertophotography/Dreamstime.com)