Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 12:37
Entertainment

Romania photo of the day: Bucharest opens its Christmas Market

29 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Christmas Market opened its doors on Friday, November 26, in Universitatii Square. The fair, which stays open for a month, attracted large crowds over the weekend, despite the COVID-19 restrictions. (Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

The Bucharest Christmas Market is open until 21:00, in keeping with current sanitary norms.

The venue is open at 30% of its capacity (or a maximum of 1,000 people at the same time). Moreover, visitors need to buy a ticket to access the fair this year, and they also need to show the COVID-19 pass. That is probably why, this year, some people took pictures of the fair only from behind the fence surrounding the Christmas Market. (Photo: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Bucharest Christmas Market

Tickets cost RON 5 (around EUR 1) when purchased online and RON 7 at the ticket office on site. Children younger than 12 have free entrance.

Visitors of the Bucharest Christmas Market can find gifts for their loved ones or enjoy traditional goodies. The program is completed by music and special moments dedicated to the Christmas holiday.

Further details are available here.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/22/2021 - 07:08
24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 12:37
Entertainment

Romania photo of the day: Bucharest opens its Christmas Market

29 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Christmas Market opened its doors on Friday, November 26, in Universitatii Square. The fair, which stays open for a month, attracted large crowds over the weekend, despite the COVID-19 restrictions. (Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

The Bucharest Christmas Market is open until 21:00, in keeping with current sanitary norms.

The venue is open at 30% of its capacity (or a maximum of 1,000 people at the same time). Moreover, visitors need to buy a ticket to access the fair this year, and they also need to show the COVID-19 pass. That is probably why, this year, some people took pictures of the fair only from behind the fence surrounding the Christmas Market. (Photo: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Bucharest Christmas Market

Tickets cost RON 5 (around EUR 1) when purchased online and RON 7 at the ticket office on site. Children younger than 12 have free entrance.

Visitors of the Bucharest Christmas Market can find gifts for their loved ones or enjoy traditional goodies. The program is completed by music and special moments dedicated to the Christmas holiday.

Further details are available here.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/22/2021 - 07:08
24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 November 2021
Social
A new home: A glimpse into the life of Romanians in the UK
30 November 2021
RI +
Tully: A Romanian startup's solution to help children with ADHD
24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest