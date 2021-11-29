Romania photo of the day: Bucharest opens its Christmas Market

The Bucharest Christmas Market opened its doors on Friday, November 26, in Universitatii Square. The fair, which stays open for a month, attracted large crowds over the weekend, despite the COVID-19 restrictions. (Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

The Bucharest Christmas Market is open until 21:00, in keeping with current sanitary norms.

The venue is open at 30% of its capacity (or a maximum of 1,000 people at the same time). Moreover, visitors need to buy a ticket to access the fair this year, and they also need to show the COVID-19 pass. That is probably why, this year, some people took pictures of the fair only from behind the fence surrounding the Christmas Market. (Photo: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Tickets cost RON 5 (around EUR 1) when purchased online and RON 7 at the ticket office on site. Children younger than 12 have free entrance.

Visitors of the Bucharest Christmas Market can find gifts for their loved ones or enjoy traditional goodies. The program is completed by music and special moments dedicated to the Christmas holiday.

Further details are available here.

newsroom@romania-insider.com