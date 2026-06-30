Bucharest-Ilfov metropolitan train project advances as feasibility study completed

The Bucharest-Ilfov metropolitan train project has taken a major step forward after the feasibility study was completed and received all key technical and environmental approvals, authorities announced. The planned rail link between Bucharest North Railway Station and Crivina is expected to become operational in 2030 and serve around 4 million passengers annually.

The Bucharest City Hall announced that the feasibility study for the North Railway Station (Gara de Nord) - Chitila - Crivina route has been endorsed by the railway infrastructure manager CFR, the Ministry of Transport, environmental authorities, and the JASPERS advisory program.

The next step is approval by the local councils of the municipalities along the route and by the General Assembly of the Bucharest-Ilfov Public Transport Intercommunity Development Association (TPBI), after which applications for EU funding will be submitted.

The metropolitan rail line will serve 13 stations between Bucharest North Railway Station and Crivina, including two newly built stations at Chitila 2 and Buciumeni. Other stops include Basarab, Pajura, Chitila, Buftea, Periș, and Scroviștea.

The project also includes the construction of 17 Park & Ride parking facilities, 12 intermodal transport hubs, six Kiss & Ride areas, nine pedestrian overpasses, five underground passages, bicycle parking at most stations, and five new fully electric trains. All pedestrian crossings will be accessible to people with reduced mobility.

The total investment is estimated at more than RON 1.5 billion (around EUR 304 million). Under the proposed financing scheme, 85% of the funding would come from European funds, 13% from the state budget through the Ministry of Transport, and 2% from local authorities along the route, while municipalities would also cover ineligible costs.

TPBI will oversee the procurement of trains and station-related infrastructure, while CFR will be responsible for modernizing and electrifying the railway line, as well as signaling and other rail infrastructure works.

Construction is expected to take 48 months.

According to the Bucharest City Hall, the metropolitan train is intended to improve connections between Bucharest and Ilfov County, reduce road congestion, and provide faster, more accessible public transport.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)