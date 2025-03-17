Bucharest Lutheran Church to host Jazz in Church festival in early May

The 10th edition of the Jazz in the Church festival will be held at the Lutheran Church in Bucharest from May 8 to 11, 2025, featuring a mix of artists recognized for their contributions to European jazz, as well as new artists.

Among the major names on the lineup are Swiss artist Nik Bärtsch and Greece's Tania Giannouli, who have impressed audiences across Europe, blending the minimalist and conceptual rhythms of the first with the latter's subtle lyricism, influenced by Greek folklore.

Both artists have an impressive track record. Bärtsch released seven albums on ECM and Giannouli gained increasing international recognition in recent years. The duo has captivated major festival stages, offering an unpredictable and immersive performance where music is born from the moment and their interaction.

Another artist included in the festival is Argentinian musician Javier Girotto, who composed over 500 works, many in collaboration with world-renowned names. Born in Córdoba and trained at Berklee College of Music in the US, his music reflects a unique blend of his Argentine roots, deep jazz knowledge, and influences from Italian and Mediterranean traditions. On the Lutheran Church stage, the audience will hear "Aires Tango" - his most successful musical creation, according to the organizers cited by News.ro.

Inspired by the revolution brought by Astor Piazzolla, Girotto transforms Argentine melodies and rhythms into instrumental fantasies full of emotion and unpredictability, alongside Alessandro Gwis (piano and electronics), Marco Siniscalco (bass), and Francesco De Rubeis (drums), with special guest Luca Ciarla, considered one of the most interesting contemporary violinists.

Finally, the band Ill Considered will be the surprise of the festival. The UK band is at the forefront of contemporary improvised music and their style is entirely based on creating compositions in the moment. Their dynamic jams incorporate a wide range of influences, from Electronic/Drum & Bass to Afrobeat and spiritual jazz, always keeping groove at the core.

All nine previous editions of the festival have been sold out, and tickets are already on sale on Eventbook.

The program is as follows:

Thursday, May 8, 7:00 PM:

Shuteen Erdenebaatar & Nils Kugelmann – Mongolia/Germany (piano, double bass, clarinet, contralto clarinet)

Fergus McCreadie Trio – Scotland (piano, bass, drums)

Friday, May 9, 7:00 PM:

Arve Henriksen & Michele Rabbia – Norway/Italy (trumpet, percussion)

Nik Bärtsch & Tania Giannouli – Switzerland/Greece (piano)

Saturday, May 10, 7:00 PM:

Vlad Năstase – Romania (organ, piano)

Javier Girotto Aires Tango & Luca Ciarla – Argentina/Italy (Javier Girotto: saxophone, Alessandro Gwis: piano, Marco Siniscalco: double bass, Francesco De Rubeis: drums, Luca Ciarla: violin)

Sunday, May 11, 7:00 PM:

Charlotte Reinhardt Trio – France (Charlotte Reinhardt: piano, Juliette Serrad: cello, Franck Agulhon: drums)

Ill Considered – England (saxophone, bass, drums)

(Photo source: Jazz.ro on Facebook)