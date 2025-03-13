‘Amadeus LIVE’ blends cinema and music at 2025 Transilvania Film Festival in Cluj-Napoca

The 24th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), set to take place from June 13 to 22 in Cluj-Napoca, will feature a unique event that combines cinema with live music: Amadeus LIVE. The special event will present the 1984 film Amadeus, directed by Miloš Forman, which explores the life and genius of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, accompanied by a live performance of the film's iconic soundtrack.

The live orchestra performance will be provided by the Cluj-Napoca National Opera Orchestra, conducted by Ernst van Tiel, a renowned Dutch maestro with extensive experience in film music. The performance will also feature the "Madrigal – Marin Constantin" National Chamber Choir, led by principal conductor Anna Ungureanu.

The screening will be held on Sunday, June 22, at the BT Arena.

Amadeus, which won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role, remains a cinematic masterpiece. The film tells the story of Mozart's life through the eyes of Antonio Salieri, the court composer to Emperor Joseph II of Austria, who becomes both fascinated and deeply threatened by Mozart's extraordinary talent. As Salieri grows more obsessed with Mozart's genius, his envy and jealousy lead him to sabotage the young composer's career.

The Amadeus LIVE event marks the 40th anniversary of the film's release, making it a special occasion for fans of both cinema and classical music. The film will be shown with English and Romanian subtitles.

Tickets for Amadeus LIVE can be purchased online at tiff.eventbook.ro and bilete.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)