Bucharest’s Lacul Morii to be remodeled with green areas, urban forest

01 November 2022
Lacul Morii (Mill’s Lake), located in Bucharest’s District 6, is set to be revamped, with green areas and a small urban forest enriching the lake’s landscape.

The remodeling works are set to begin after a mixed team of Belgian and Romanian architects has been awarded the tender following an international competition. The architects will start implementing their plans for the lake, which include modern recreation spaces, and facilities for sport and leisure, aside from lush vegetation arranged on four layers.

District 6 City Hall launched an international contest for ideas and solutions regarding the design of the new Lacul Morii over the summer. Eleven teams of architects and landscapers submitted bids, which were then analyzed by an international jury.

“The team of architects and landscapers from Romania and Belgium proposed a unification of the Lacul Morii promenade with the Crângași Park, so that the green space becomes a unified whole,” said District 6 mayor Ciprian Ciucu on Facebook. He also shared models of how the lake will look once the project is complete.

The artificial Insula Ingerilor (Angel Island), the obvious point of interest of the lake, will stretch far out in the water and will be able to host cultural events. It will also have a beach, a jetty, and pontoons for water sports.

(Photo source: Ciprian Ciucu on Facebook)

