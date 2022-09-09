Eco

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Timişoara to have largest park in Romania

09 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Timişoara will have the largest park in Romania after the government approved its plans to transform over 500 hectares of forest.

The Romanian government agreed to transfer the management of nearly 520 hectares of forest to the city back in 2020. Timişoara had only 50 hectares of forests prior to the transfer. The City Hall was then forced to quickly develop a plan and have it approved by the Environment Ministry, as a long delay would have given reason to the government to take back possession of the land.

Pădurea Verde (Green Forest), as the area is called, will become a forest/park, and some of the layout will be changed accordingly. The transformation, however, will take place without having any trees cut down.

The local authorities will now draw up plans establishing the exact details of the makeover.

“We’ll do minimal interventions and won’t be impacting the forest. Routes will be based on existing forest paths and will be properly marked so that cyclists and pedestrians will be able to use them. We are also planning [to construct] facilities for education and recreation. Structures and platforms will be wood or metal, prefabricated, and assembled on-site for minimal impact,” said Timişoara mayor Dominic Fritz, cited by Adevarul.

The Green Forest is what remains of a large green area that once stretched between Timişoara and Arad. The forest is over 700 hectares in size in total, bordering several villages aside from the city. Locals use it for jogging, cycling, or picnics.

At the edge of the forest are the Timişoara Zoo, the Banat Village Museum, and a monument erected in memory of the anti-communist partisans who were executed there in 1949. There is also a 2.6 km stream that feeds into Dumbrăviţa lake.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Dominic Fritz)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Eco

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Timişoara to have largest park in Romania

09 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Timişoara will have the largest park in Romania after the government approved its plans to transform over 500 hectares of forest.

The Romanian government agreed to transfer the management of nearly 520 hectares of forest to the city back in 2020. Timişoara had only 50 hectares of forests prior to the transfer. The City Hall was then forced to quickly develop a plan and have it approved by the Environment Ministry, as a long delay would have given reason to the government to take back possession of the land.

Pădurea Verde (Green Forest), as the area is called, will become a forest/park, and some of the layout will be changed accordingly. The transformation, however, will take place without having any trees cut down.

The local authorities will now draw up plans establishing the exact details of the makeover.

“We’ll do minimal interventions and won’t be impacting the forest. Routes will be based on existing forest paths and will be properly marked so that cyclists and pedestrians will be able to use them. We are also planning [to construct] facilities for education and recreation. Structures and platforms will be wood or metal, prefabricated, and assembled on-site for minimal impact,” said Timişoara mayor Dominic Fritz, cited by Adevarul.

The Green Forest is what remains of a large green area that once stretched between Timişoara and Arad. The forest is over 700 hectares in size in total, bordering several villages aside from the city. Locals use it for jogging, cycling, or picnics.

At the edge of the forest are the Timişoara Zoo, the Banat Village Museum, and a monument erected in memory of the anti-communist partisans who were executed there in 1949. There is also a 2.6 km stream that feeds into Dumbrăviţa lake.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Dominic Fritz)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination