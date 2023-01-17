International school prices: Bucharest is more expensive than the average city in Europe

The Romanian capital is more expensive than the average city in Europe for international schools, according to new research released by the International Schools Database. Bucharest ranks 12th out of 31 cities by the price of international schools in 2022.

Switzerland remained the most expensive European country for international schooling. Zurich, Lausanne-Vaud and Geneva are the three most expensive cities in the continent, with median prices of between USD 23,000 and USD 28,000 per year.

Meanwhile, Copenhagen remains the least expensive city for international schooling in Europe, despite its reputation as a high-cost destination. The median price here is USD 4,501.

By comparison, the median price in Bucharest is about USD 12,000 per year. Overall, the prices in the Romanian capital range from USD 4,398 to USD 21,550.

“Central Europe is the most expensive region overall, with 9 of the 10 most expensive cities in the region located here. Riga is the only city outside of Central Europe to be included in the top 10. Besides Switzerland and Latvia, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Austria and France are all included in the top 10,” reads the research.

The most affordable destinations when it comes to European international schools are Spain and Eastern Europe. Four of the ten least expensive cities are Spanish, and three are in Eastern Europe.

The International Schools Database also released a global ranking, according to which New York City remains the most expensive metropolis worldwide for international schooling. “In fact, it has gotten even more expensive since 2021, with maximum prices topping USD 60,000 per year for the first time,” the global research reads.

Ipoh - Perak in Malaysia is the least expensive city for international schooling in the world.

The European report is available here, while the global version can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Robert Kneschke | Dreamstime.com)