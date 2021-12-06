Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 14:07
Social

Bucharest ranks 15th out of 29 cities in new report revealing international school prices in Europe

06 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

According to new research comparing the cost of international schools in 2021, Bucharest sets the average in Europe for international schools pricewise. The Romanian capital ranks 15th out of 29 cities included in the report released by the International Schools Database.

Switzerland remained the most expensive European country for international schooling. Zurich tops the ranking, followed by London and Lausanne.

“At the opposite end of the spectrum, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands and Portugal make up the five cheapest countries in Europe for international school prices. While the median price in Zurich is well above EUR 25,000 per year, in Copenhagen the median is just under EUR 5,000,” reads the research.

By comparison, the median price in Bucharest is almost USD 11,200 per year. Overall, the prices range between USD 4,525 and USD 24,437.

Spain is one of the most affordable countries in Europe for international education, with Barcelona being the highest-ranking Spanish city - 18th place. Valencia and Alicante are both among the five cheapest cities on the continent.

The International Schools Database also released a global ranking, according to which the USA, China, Switzerland and the UK are the four most expensive countries for international education. New York City takes the top spot, followed by Beijing and Shanghai.

Meanwhile, Africa remains the most affordable region for international schooling.

The global report is available here, while the results for Europe can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andreaobzerova/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 13:37
01 November 2021
RI +
Transylvania’s history in 100-word stories: An interview with the Romanian-born author
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 14:07
Social

Bucharest ranks 15th out of 29 cities in new report revealing international school prices in Europe

06 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

According to new research comparing the cost of international schools in 2021, Bucharest sets the average in Europe for international schools pricewise. The Romanian capital ranks 15th out of 29 cities included in the report released by the International Schools Database.

Switzerland remained the most expensive European country for international schooling. Zurich tops the ranking, followed by London and Lausanne.

“At the opposite end of the spectrum, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands and Portugal make up the five cheapest countries in Europe for international school prices. While the median price in Zurich is well above EUR 25,000 per year, in Copenhagen the median is just under EUR 5,000,” reads the research.

By comparison, the median price in Bucharest is almost USD 11,200 per year. Overall, the prices range between USD 4,525 and USD 24,437.

Spain is one of the most affordable countries in Europe for international education, with Barcelona being the highest-ranking Spanish city - 18th place. Valencia and Alicante are both among the five cheapest cities on the continent.

The International Schools Database also released a global ranking, according to which the USA, China, Switzerland and the UK are the four most expensive countries for international education. New York City takes the top spot, followed by Beijing and Shanghai.

Meanwhile, Africa remains the most affordable region for international schooling.

The global report is available here, while the results for Europe can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andreaobzerova/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 13:37
01 November 2021
RI +
Transylvania’s history in 100-word stories: An interview with the Romanian-born author
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 November 2021
Social
A new home: A glimpse into the life of Romanians in the UK
01 December 2021
Culture & History
Works of Romanian artists to discover or revisit this National Day
30 November 2021
RI +
Tully: A Romanian startup's solution to help children with ADHD
24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project