According to new research comparing the cost of international schools in 2021, Bucharest sets the average in Europe for international schools pricewise. The Romanian capital ranks 15th out of 29 cities included in the report released by the International Schools Database.

Switzerland remained the most expensive European country for international schooling. Zurich tops the ranking, followed by London and Lausanne.

“At the opposite end of the spectrum, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands and Portugal make up the five cheapest countries in Europe for international school prices. While the median price in Zurich is well above EUR 25,000 per year, in Copenhagen the median is just under EUR 5,000,” reads the research.

By comparison, the median price in Bucharest is almost USD 11,200 per year. Overall, the prices range between USD 4,525 and USD 24,437.

Spain is one of the most affordable countries in Europe for international education, with Barcelona being the highest-ranking Spanish city - 18th place. Valencia and Alicante are both among the five cheapest cities on the continent.

The International Schools Database also released a global ranking, according to which the USA, China, Switzerland and the UK are the four most expensive countries for international education. New York City takes the top spot, followed by Beijing and Shanghai.

Meanwhile, Africa remains the most affordable region for international schooling.

The global report is available here, while the results for Europe can be found here.

