Bucharest will host film festival dedicated to green technology next month

GreenTech Film Festival, the first documentary film festival in Romania dedicated to green technology, will take place at Elvira Popescu Cinema in Bucharest from October 9 to October 12.

The event’s program will include screenings of documentaries focused on ecology and technology, a selection of short films documented and made in Romania, and workshops of science, ecology, robotics and creative recycling.

A conference called How can technology help in the development of sustainable solutions? will also also be part of the program. Scientists and technology and ecology experts from Romania and France will participate in this conference.

The festival’s organizers aim to completely eliminate the carbon footprint resulting from the organizational activities that a film festival generally involves.

