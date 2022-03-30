Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 08:54
Business

Bucharest municipality doubles district heating price but covers only one-third of cost

30 March 2022
The households in Bucharest that still use the district heating system for heating and hot water will pay RON 330 per Gcal as of April 1 - twice as much as they have paid during the past winter season, according to a decision endorsed by the Bucharest City Council.

The representatives of the Liberal Party PNL and reformist party USR eventually agreed on the price hike, as well as on extending a subsidy of RON 650 per Gcal, such as to cover the actual cost of producing and transporting the heating (some RON 980 per Gcal), News.ro reported.

Consequently, the households will still pay among the lowest prices for heating in the country compared to other municipalities in Romania that still have in place such systems. More importantly, they will pay only one-third of the actual production and transportation cost.

In all fairness, it should be said that actually, the households in Bucharest will pay half of the production and distribution costs, as one-third of the hot water pumped by the distribution company is lost and never reaches the homes. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

