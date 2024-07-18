Former Bucharest District 1 mayor gets jail sentence for complicity in influence peddling

Daniel Tudorache, the former PSD (Social Democrat) mayor of Bucharest's District 1, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison by Romania's High Court of Cassation and Justice for complicity in influence peddling in the "Diamonds Case." However, he was acquitted of money laundering charges.

His ex-wife, Constanța Adina Tudorache, was also acquitted of complicity in money laundering, Agerpres reported.

The court lifted the judicial control measures and returned seized assets, including cash and 258 jewelry items valued at almost EUR 2 million.

The case began in March 2022 when prosecutors charged Tudorache and his wife with involvement in influence peddling and money laundering.

The charges stemmed from accusations that Ion Niță, an associate of Tudorache, solicited a 10% commission from a business contract with an institution subordinate to the District 1 City Hall. Niță promised to use his influence, with Tudorache's backing, to ensure favorable contract terms and timely payments.

Niță was tried separately and sentenced to nine years and two months in prison for his role.

During investigations, prosecutors discovered valuable assets in Tudorache's residence, leading to the "Diamonds Case" name. The confiscated items included 258 pieces of jewelry and precious stones, valued at over RON 9 million.

The court's recent decision is not final and can be appealed.

