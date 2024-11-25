Bucharest district seeks to levy a fee for car owners without a parking lot

Bucharest's District 4 City Hall is preparing a special fee for car owners without a parking lot, estimated at 100,000, according to Profit.ro.

The tax would be introduced from January 1, 2025, if the project is approved by the Local Council. The document does not mention the value of the fee.

The money would be used to organise parking lots and optimise alternative urban mobility. The fee should also discourage the purchase of motor vehicles by people who do not own a parking space.

"According to the latest analysed situations, in District 4, it was found that there are approximately 182,000 registered vehicles and 67,303 parking spaces (of which approximately 9,500 are public parking lots)," reads the document.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)