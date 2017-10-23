Bucharest City Tour bus line attracts more tourists this year

The four double-decker buses of the Bucharest City Tour tourist line have carried a total of 56,580 tourists in the 2017 season, 3.5% more than last year.

Moreover, the Bucharest Public Transport Company RATB has sold RON 1.32 million (some EUR 287,000) worth of tickets for the City Tour bus line, up 3% compared to 2016, reports local Profit.ro.

In 2016, the tourist bus line attracted over 54,600 tourists, and the amount collected by RATB from the tickets reached RON 1.28 million (EUR 285,000).

The Bucharest City Tour line is served by four special double-decker buses during the spring-fall season, from mid-May to mid-October. The buses link Unirii Square in downtown Bucharest to Presei Square in the northern part of the capital.

A card valid for 24 hours costs RON 25 (EUR 5.5) and can be purchased directly from the bus. The tariff for children aged 7-14 is RON 10 (some EUR 2) while those aged under 7 can travel for free. All cards are valid for 24 hours from the first validation, and allow travelers to hop on and off the bus anywhere on the route.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Bucharest City Tour on Facebook)