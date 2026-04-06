Bucharest City Hall cuts staff by one-third in restructuring plan

The General Council of Bucharest approved on April 2 a major restructuring of the City Hall apparatus, reducing the total number of positions by roughly one-third as part of an administrative reform.

The reorganisation lowers the number of approved positions from 1,272 to 848, Digi24 reported. Of these, 694 will be public positions, including 87 managerial roles, while 151 will be contractual positions, including nine management roles and three public dignitary posts. Currently, 970 positions are filled.

The reform also reduces the size of the Mayor General’s office to 13 positions, four of which will be contractual. Nine adviser roles will be eliminated under the new structure.

A new public administrator’s office will be created, comprising two contractual execution roles aimed at supporting management and coordinating administrative projects.

Municipal authorities said the restructuring is intended to streamline operations, optimise staffing, and align the institution with current administrative needs. The overhaul is part of a broader effort to improve efficiency within the Bucharest City Hall.

The changes are expected to result in significant layoffs, although officials have not yet provided details on potential redeployment options or support measures for affected employees.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alberto Grosescu)