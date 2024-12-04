Bucharest Christmas Market hosts "Silent Day" for children with special needs

Between 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM on Wednesday, December 11, the organizers of the Bucharest Christmas Market will minimize noise/ambient music and dim the festive lighting so that children with sensory impairments can also enjoy the fair, the City Hall announced. The initiative is called "Silent Day" and aims to make the city's main winter event more friendly for kids with special needs.

Moreover, children with disabilities will enjoy free access to attractions like the carousel, mini-trains, and Ferris wheel, based on suitability and safety. Additionally, they can visit Santa's House exclusively between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM for a memorable meeting with Santa Claus.

Access to these activities will require accompaniment by a caregiver, and activities will be tailored to each child's specific needs.

Teams from the Bucharest General Directorate of Social Assistance will be on-site to provide support, ensuring a welcoming and enjoyable experience for all participants and their families.

The Bucharest Christmas Market awaits visitors in Constituției Square until December 26.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului București)