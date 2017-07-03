Bucharest buys electric buses, installs sockets for electric vehicles

Bucharest City Hall will buy 100 electric buses and the necessary charging infrastructure for them.

Bucharest’s General Council has agreed, in principle, with this purchase, which will be prepared by the public transport company RATB.

The municipality may also set up 30 charging stations for electric vehicles in public parking. This project needs to be approved by the General Council.

The investment in such a station ranges between EUR 5,000 and EUR 30,000 based on functions. The municipality currently doesn’t have such charging stations but several private ones exist at Kaufland hypermarkets and OMV gas stations.

Both projects are part of Bucharest’s strategy to reduce pollution caused by traffic.

Another project approved by the General Council provides a RON 500 bonus for Bucharesters who buy bikes and other ecological transport means. The project will first distribute 5,000 such vouchers to Bucharest citizens over 18 who decide to buy bikes and other electric transport means.

