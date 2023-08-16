Bucharest Botanical Garden to host Armenian Street Festival August 26-27

The 8th edition of the Armenian Street Festival will take place for the first time at the Bucharest Botanical Garden between August 26 and 27.

The festival brings Armenian culture and traditions into the heart of nature. The Bucharest Botanical Garden will host ten live music concerts by artists from Armenia and Romania, two DJ sets, and a craft fair, according to Buletin de Bucuresti.

Participants will also enjoy international cuisines, sand coffee, two exhibitions, a library in nature organized by Ararat Publishing, and Armenian dance and traditional stone sculpture workshops. Children will have a dedicated area where they can play, and between 12:00-14:00 they can listen to Armenian stories and participate in workshops.

Dancing to the music of Mădălina Pavăl and her orchestra will take place on August 27 at the Armenian Street Festival.

Entry is free of charge.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Festivalul Strada Armeneasca on Facebook)