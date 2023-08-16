Six cities in Romania to host concerts as part of Enescu Festival 2023

Six cities in the country besides Bucharest will host concerts that are part of the program of this year’s Enescu Festival.

The concerts will take place in Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Timișoara, Sibiu, Bacău and Lugoj.

Cluj-Napoca will host five concerts featuring the Transylvania Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Jonathon Heyward and accompanied by pianist Andrei Gologan; Enescu Competition winners Maria Marica (violin) and Alexandra Segal (piano); cellist Benjamin Kruithof and pianist Daria Ioana Tudor; mandolinist Avi Avital and pianist Omar Klein; and French violinist David Grimal.

The audience in Iași can attend a concert delivered by the Moldova Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Hankyeol Yoon and accompanied by pianist Florian Mitrea, while that in Bacău, a concert of the Mihail Jora Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Alan Buribayev, with cellist Ștefan Cazacu as soloist.

In its turn, Lugoj will host the concert for children Pinocchio… with strings attached, performed by the Romanian Chamber Orchestra conducted by Gabriel Bebeșelea.

At the same time, four concerts will take place at the State Philharmonic in Sibiu, with the program covering performances by the Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra alongside pianist Pierre-Laurent Aimard; Avi Avital and Omar Klein; the Sibiu State Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Roderick Cox and having violinist Ioana Cristina Goicea as soloist, and Camerata Salzburg conducted by Gregory Ahss, and accompanied by violinist Janine Jansen and violist Timothy Ridout.

Timișoara, one of the holders of this year’s European Capital of Culture title, will host six concerts that will give the public the chance to see performances from Ensemble Intercontemporain; Fine Arts Quartet; Banatul Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Martijn Dendievel, and Arcadia Quartet; and Camerata Bern and Patricia Kopatchinskaja. The performance Pinocchio… with strings attached will also be presented in the city.

(Photo: Andrei Gindac, courtesy of Enescu Festival)

