Bucharest connected to Beijing through direct flights starting in September

Romanians will be able to travel directly to the People’s Republic of China starting on September 4, after the official inauguration of the air route between Beijing and Bucharest, operated by Air China, according to an official press release published on Tuesday, August 11.

The new round-trip air route operated by Air China, connecting Beijing (PEK) - Bucharest (OTP) - Zagreb (ZAG), marks a new stage in the development of connectivity and cooperation between the two countries, said the Embassy of Romania in the People’s Republic of China.

According to the same source, the resumption of direct flights reflects the common commitment and good cooperation in promoting and facilitating bilateral contacts, especially in areas such as tourism, economic cooperation, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The flights will be operated weekly, on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

“The resumption of direct flights between Bucharest and Beijing represents a major diplomatic and economic success, intended to bring our communities closer together. This connectivity corridor will stimulate and open new opportunities for dialogue and cooperation, generating concrete advantages on multiple levels of common interest,” said Romania’s ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, Dan-Horia Maxim, quoted by Agerpres.

The official inauguration ceremony of the new Beijing - Bucharest - Zagreb route, hosted by the Embassy of Romania in Beijing, in partnership with the Embassy of Croatia and Air China, brought together officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, other institutions and specialized agencies, such as the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), representatives of local and international news agencies and media groups, the business community and the tourism sector.

Romania was also connected to China before. In 1974, TAROM launched a flight for the first time on the Bucharest - Beijing route.

radu@romania-insider.com

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