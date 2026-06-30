Bucharest’s main airport “Henri Coandă” signs EUR 18.4 mln contract for new terminal

The Bucharest National Airports Company, the body managing the “Henri Coandă” International Airport, signed the contract for the design of a new terminal and related airport infrastructure, with a value of approximately EUR 18.4 million, on Tuesday, June 30.

The contract was signed with the consortium Leviatan Design (leader), Ubitech Construcții (partner), with subcontractors/third parties/bidders Petrodesign, Pintilie Partners Architecture Engineering, Instal Data Proiect, Start SRL, Triptic Architecture & Engineering, Vital Proiect, EPC - Environmental Consulting, Raluca Șerban Environmental Consultancy and Profesional Construct Proiectare.

The main objective of the contract is the design of the new passenger terminal, with an area of approximately 176,000 square meters, which will accommodate a forecast traffic for the year 2040 of approximately 30 million passengers/year (peak hour passenger traffic may reach 6,500 passengers/hour).

According to a statement from the airport company cited by Agerpres, the design phase of the new terminal will last a maximum of two years, while the construction will take 3 and a half years. The contract also provides for a 5-year warranty for the works.

The facilities of the new terminal will be comparable to those of major European airports and will include at least 48 new aircraft parking stands, 20 boarding bridges, modern baggage handling systems (arrivals and departures), security screening equipment, state-of-the-art passenger information systems and intuitive signage, ambient lighting, optimal acoustics, and efficient climate control, VIP lounges for airline customers, and various retail and food & beverage areas, sized to achieve “IATA Optimum Level of Service.”

The new terminal will be intended both for legacy airlines and low-cost carriers, which will have a dedicated boarding and disembarking area.

At the same time, aircraft will benefit from multiple modern taxiways, built on a new airport infrastructure.

In addition, the terminal will have multimodal connectivity: road and rail, with new stations for public transport passengers, coaches, and taxis. A complex road network will also be developed in the landside and airside areas to ensure road connections, with roads and underground passages between the current terminal and the future terminal.

radu@romania-insider.com

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