Fifteen bids submitted for express road linking Bucharest’s main airport to A0 motorway

The National Road Investment Company (CNIR) announced that it received 15 bids for the design and construction of the future express road linking the Henri Coandă International Airport (also known as Otopeni Airport) to the A0 Bucharest ring motorway. The project will create the first express road in Ilfov County and provide a direct connection between the airport and the national motorway network.

The contract has an estimated value of RON 450 million (some EUR 86 million) and includes both design and construction works. The total implementation period is 30 months, consisting of six months for design and 24 months for construction.

Among the companies and consortia that submitted bids are Construcții Erbașu, PORR Construct, FCC Construcción, AKTOR, Concelex, Bog'Art, Frasinul, Makyol, and Pizzarotti.

According to CNIR, the strong interest shown by contractors highlights the strategic importance of the project, which will connect the future Terminal 2 of Henri Coandă International Airport with the northern section of the A0 motorway.

The planned route will branch off from the A0 Bucharest North Motorway at kilometer 29 through a cloverleaf interchange and will also connect to county road DJ 200B between Tunari and Balotești.

The project includes a 2.55 km express road, approximately 7.5 km of connecting ramps, and overpasses crossing both DJ 200B and the A0 motorway.

CNIR said the new road will provide faster access for passengers and freight transport, reduce congestion and pollution in surrounding communities, and facilitate logistics for the construction of the airport's future Terminal 2.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Compania Națională de Investiții Rutiere)