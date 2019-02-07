Five things to do in Bucharest in July

Summer days can get quite hot in Bucharest, with temperatures often going over 30 degrees Celsius. And July is one of the hottest months of the year. However, there are plenty of things to do in the Romanian capital this month (that can help you forget all about the heat discomfort), and we’ve listed some ideas below:

Don’t miss the chance to see top artists perform live

Big artists will perform for their fans in Bucharest this July, the month kicking off with one of the most anticipated concerts of the year – that of Ed Sheeran. However, this concert is scheduled for July 3 so it’s too late to add it to the list (if you haven’t already), but don’t worry because there are many other concerts to choose from.

Bon Jovi will return to Romania this July, for a concert scheduled to take place in Constiutiei Square on July 21, and tickets can still be purchased online at Eventim.ro. Then, on July 22, famous English rock band The Cure will go on stage in Constitutiei Square as well. In fact, The Cure is on the lineup of a one-day music festival called Rock the City, where Editors and God Is An Astronaut will also go on stage.

American singer Michael Bolton will also hold two concerts in Romania this summer, and one of them will take place at Sala Palatului in Bucharest on July 22. The artist will also play in Cluj-Napoca on July 20. Tickets for the gig in the capital city can be purchased online at Eventim.ro.

Trash metal band Slayer will have their final show in Romania this month. The concert will take place at Arenele Romane on July 10, and is part of the Metalhead Meeting rock music festival. One day before, on July 9, Arenele Romane will host another big concert – that of American singer Billy Corgan, the lead singer of famous band The Smashing Pumpinks.

Take an evening bus tour of the city

Summer temperatures can go really high in the Romanian capital so many avoid spending time outdoors during the day. But the evenings are usually nice, and a tour of the city with the special tourist bus line can be quite a fun activity.

The Bucharest City Tour line has four double-decker buses that run daily between 10:00 and 21:00, at intervals of 20-25 minutes, between Unirii Square and Presei Square. The buses take tourists to many of the capital’s top tourist spots, including the famous Palace of the Parliament (also known as People’s Palace).

Travel cards can be purchased directly from the bus and cost RON 25 (some EUR 5.2) for adults and RON 10 (around EUR 2) for children aged 7-14. Children aged under 7 can travel for free. All cards are valid for 24 hours from the first validation, allowing travelers to hop on and off the bus anywhere on the route. There are also audio guides in Romanian, English, French and Italian.

Refresh yourself at the water park

If you’re looking to escape the summer heat but don’t have time for a trip outside Bucharest, the water parks are very good options to take a break and refresh yourself.

There is Divertiland, the biggest water park in Romania, which offers over 100,000 sqm of entertainment and fun, including 22 water slides. This water park is located in Chiajna, close to Bucharest, and can be reached by car, by bus and even by train. More details are available here.

Then there is also Water Park Otopeni in northern Bucharest, which covers 40,000 sqm and has a capacity of 5,000 people. The park offers many fun options, such as the Racer Slide, the Turbo Slide, the Super Ride Slide, or the Splash Crash Slide. It is open Monday to Sunday from 10:00 to 20:00 and the entry fee is slightly higher on weekends. More info here.

Another place to add to the list is Therme, which is much more than a water park. Therme is a wellness complex offering both entertainment and recreation facilities for all those who want to fully detach from the busy city life for a few hours. The complex is split into three areas, namely Galaxy (which is the place to try for family fun, as it features waterslides for kids of all ages, an indoor wave pool and an outdoor pool, a sandy beach with palm trees, and a relaxation area), The Palm (an area dedicated to relaxation, which features indoor and outdoor pools, jacuzzi, mineral pools, or hydro massage beds), and Elysium (the wellness area). Find out more here.

Stop for a cold drink at one of the city’s gardens

Meeting friends for a cold drink on a warm summer evening is one of the Bucharesters’ favorite things these days, and there are several green spots in the city where you can enjoy a cold drink and just forget about the high temperatures.

Cafe Verona is one of them. Sharing the same address with the Carturesti bookstore located close to Romana Square, this is one of the most popular and beautiful gardens in the capital. The drinks menu is varied but clients can also enjoy the place’s tasty dishes at the shadow of the big trees.

Gradina Eden is also a popular place among Bucharesters, who go there to enjoy the cold drinks, the music and the trees’ shadows while catching up with their friends. It is located on Calea Victoriei, behind the beautiful Stirbei Palace. Acuarela is a friendly place in Bucharest, with a beautiful garden and colorful umbrellas that create a cozy atmosphere. People usually meet here to share their passion for arts but everyone is more than welcome to try the venue’s selection of cold drinks.

J’ai Bistrot (located on Calea Grivitei), the garden of Control Club (one of the most popular and crowded clubs in Bucharest), Shift Pub (on General Eremia Grigorescu St.), and Modelier (located on Duzilor St.) are also good choices.

Enjoy the summer’s dessert

Ice cream is everyone’s favorite treat in summer months. One can find ice cream almost everywhere in this period, from shops and supermarkets to parks and streets, but there are places that offer delicious alternatives.

One of these places is Sweetology, where customers can choose from a wide variety of artisanal ice cream made from natural ingredients. Another place to try is Delicii Gelato on Constantin Aricesu St., but Cioccogelateria Venchi on Calea Victoriei (which is especially recommended to chocolate fans) and Emilia Cremeria (on Franceza St. in the Old Town) are definitely worth trying as well.

