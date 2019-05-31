Bucharest City Tour bus line starts 2019 season

The four double-decker buses of the Bucharest City Tour tourist line will return on the capital’s streets on Sunday, June 2, Bucharest’s public transport company STB announced.

Similar to previous years, the buses will run daily between 10:00 and 21:00, at intervals of 20-25 minutes, on the route between Unirii Square and Presei Square. They have a capacity of 77 seats each, of which 50 on the platform.

The four buses take tourists on a tour of Bucharest on the route Unirii Square – Universitatii Square – Romana Square – Victoriei Square - Charles de Gaulle Square – the Arch of Triumph – the Village Museum – Presei Square, returning on the route Presei Square – the Arch of Triumph – Kiseleff road – Victoriei Square - Calea Victoriei Blvd. – CEC Palace – the Palace of Parliament.

Travel cards can be purchased directly from the bus and cost RON 25 (some EUR 5.2) for adults and RON 10 (around EUR 2) for children aged 7-14. Children aged under 7 can travel for free. All cards are valid for 24 hours from the first validation, allowing travelers to hop on and off the bus anywhere on the route.

Tourists also benefit from audio guides in Romanian, English, French and Italian, which they can use with the help of the equipment available in the bus or by installing an app on their personal smartphones by scanning a QR code displayed on the bus.

The Bucharest City Tour bus line attracted some 55,000 tourists in the 2018 season, and saw revenues of RON 1.37 million (some EUR 290,000).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)