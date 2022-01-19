EUR 20 mln boutique residential project to be completed this spring in northern Bucharest

Brick Lofts, a new premium boutique residential project developed by IN-SPEKT Development in northern Bucharest, is set to be completed in the spring of 2022. The project’s value amounts to over EUR 20 million.

The residential project is located near Promenada Mall and Dimitrie Pompeiu office area in the north part of Bucharest.

According to the developer, Brick Lofts will comprise a total of 40 loft or duplex apartments with two to four rooms. They will have generous outdoor spaces, such as terraces or private gardens for the ground floor apartments.

IN-SPEKT Development is a real estate developer with 100% Romanian capital, with over 20 years of experience in the local market. Its portfolio includes the Parisian Views and Traian residential projects, and the Avantgarde Office Building.

(Photo source: the company)