Romania’s Brașov begins preparations for Christmas, 1.3 million lights to decorate the city

The City Hall of Brașov, a popular mountain resort in central Romania, has begun preparations for the winter holidays and the installation of festive lighting. Roughly 1.3 million lights will be installed in the city, lighting up the Christmas tree in Sfatului Square and the decorations on pillars and buildings.

This year’s concept is inspired by Santa Claus stories. Thus, the decorations will have the traditional colors of red and white, but there will also be lollipop sticks, globes, and gingerbread.

“We have Sfatului Square and the Christmas Market, the Council House - which, in addition to its special lightning, will be surrounded by bright models of families in period clothes, and the Christmas tree […]. For those who want to enjoy a walk as well, we will set up the Alley under Tâmpa so that each of us can feel the peace and joy of the holidays. Sf. Ioan Square will be covered by a tent of lights, and the City Hall building will be lit up in a new concept, which reminds of a gingerbread house,” mayor George Scripcaru said.

Moreover, 3D light installations will be placed in several roundabouts.

