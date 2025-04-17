Events

Central Romania: Braşov Jazz & Blues Festival announces first names in 2025 lineup

17 April 2025

Braşov Jazz & Blues Festival returns between August 14 and August 17 to the city’s Sf. Ioan Square for a program of live music featuring top international and Romanian artists.

Among the first names announced for this year’s lineup are Zac Harmon, Philip Lassiter, Sari Schorr, and Curtis Salgado, alongside Francesca Tandoi, Sharrie Williams, and the Romanian group Platonic Band & Friends.

A leading name in contemporary American blues, guitarist and vocalist Zac Harmon (in opening photo) will perform in Braşov for the first time. Known for combining the deep south tradition with soul, funk, and gospel influences, he has collaborated with Michael Jackson and won various awards, including the Blues Music Awards.

Trumpeter and composer Philip Lassiter, the winner of 11 Grammy awards, will also perform in the central Romania city for the first time. Lassiter, who previously collaborated with Prince & The New Power Generation, promises “an energetic funk-soul show.”

Often compared to Janis Joplin and Tina Turner, Sari Schorr is known for her charismatic stage presence and collaborations with musicians such as Eric Burdon or Taj Mahal.

Curtis Salgado, who inspired John Belushi to create his character in The Blues Brothers, has won 11 Blues Music Awards. A show “full of emotion and virtuosity” is expected of the singer-songwriter who plays harmonica and fronts his band as lead vocalist.

Italian pianist and vocalist Francesca Tandoi will bring the “elegant style and stage charisma” to Romania for the first time, while Sharrie Williams returns to the Braşov festival for the sixth time.

In their turn, Platonic Band & Friends will celebrate 30 years of activity, ten years of friendship with the festival and a new album at the event.

(Photo: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

