Brasov City Hall ponders buying shopping mall for own use

The City Council of Brasov, in central Romania, will discuss and possibly vote on the purchase of a shopping mall from Unirea Shopping Center controlled by The Nova Group Investments Romania, owned by Carmen Adamescu and Alexander Adamescu.

The latter is prosecuted in Romania for a bribe, and a warrant of arrest was issued in his name, but he hides in the UK.

The investment fund SIF Muntenia is a minority shareholder (11%).

The mayor plans to move the Brasov City Hall offices to this building so as to ensure optimal access for citizens, considering that there is both an outdoor and an underground parking lot, according to Bizbrasov.ro.

Unirea Shopping Center will hold a managing board meeting on December 19 to decide on the sale of the asset. Economica.net reported that SIF Muntenia insists on selling the assets by public auction – as opposed to the Adamescu family, who would prefer direct negotiation at the depreciated book value.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emicristea | Dreamstime.com)