Real Estate

Brasov City Hall ponders buying shopping mall for own use

16 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The City Council of Brasov, in central Romania, will discuss and possibly vote on the purchase of a shopping mall from Unirea Shopping Center controlled by The Nova Group Investments Romania, owned by Carmen Adamescu and Alexander Adamescu.

The latter is prosecuted in Romania for a bribe, and a warrant of arrest was issued in his name, but he hides in the UK.

The investment fund SIF Muntenia is a minority shareholder (11%).

The mayor plans to move the Brasov City Hall offices to this building so as to ensure optimal access for citizens, considering that there is both an outdoor and an underground parking lot, according to Bizbrasov.ro.

Unirea Shopping Center will hold a managing board meeting on December 19 to decide on the sale of the asset. Economica.net reported that SIF Muntenia insists on selling the assets by public auction – as opposed to the Adamescu family, who would prefer direct negotiation at the depreciated book value.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Brasov City Hall ponders buying shopping mall for own use

16 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The City Council of Brasov, in central Romania, will discuss and possibly vote on the purchase of a shopping mall from Unirea Shopping Center controlled by The Nova Group Investments Romania, owned by Carmen Adamescu and Alexander Adamescu.

The latter is prosecuted in Romania for a bribe, and a warrant of arrest was issued in his name, but he hides in the UK.

The investment fund SIF Muntenia is a minority shareholder (11%).

The mayor plans to move the Brasov City Hall offices to this building so as to ensure optimal access for citizens, considering that there is both an outdoor and an underground parking lot, according to Bizbrasov.ro.

Unirea Shopping Center will hold a managing board meeting on December 19 to decide on the sale of the asset. Economica.net reported that SIF Muntenia insists on selling the assets by public auction – as opposed to the Adamescu family, who would prefer direct negotiation at the depreciated book value.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony