Brașov City Hall to purchase 80 new electric vehicle charging stations

Local authorities in the mountain city of Brașov have launched the procurement process for the installation of 80 electric vehicle charging stations, a project backed by non-reimbursable funds from the Environmental Fund Administration. The project is worth RON 4.7 million.

Brașov liberal mayor George Scripcaru noted that the city pioneered the public transport system’s transition to greener solutions. He also mentioned that City Hall’s initiatives led to an increase in the number of electric vehicles in Brașov.

"While in 2018 we had only nine electric vehicles, today we have reached 1,075 electric cars and 6,920 hybrids, a significant percentage of which are plug-in hybrids," stated Scripcaru, cited by Economedia.

According to the same source, Brașov City Hall aims "to bring charging stations into residential neighborhoods so that those living in apartment buildings can charge their cars close to home."

The 80 stations will be distributed across various neighborhoods as follows: eight in Astra, five in Noua, seven in Timiș – Triaj, three in Craiter, five in Scriitorilor, five in Florilor, nine in the historic city center, seven in the Victoriei – Gării – Hărmanului area, eight in Tractorul, two in Blumăna, two in Poiana Brașov, six in Bartolomeu Nord, seven in Răcădău, two in the civic center, and four on Griviței Boulevard.

All 80 stations will have two 22 kW charging ports, allowing for the simultaneous charging of 160 electric or hybrid vehicles. The maximum duration for completing the project documentation is 60 days, while the delivery and installation of the equipment must be completed within 180 days from the issuance of the work start order.

Currently, Brașov has 29 electric vehicle charging stations installed in public parking areas, most of them located in the city center. An additional 90 charging stations will be installed through a project funded by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), along with others financed under the same program as part of projects for the construction of youth housing and the renovation of residential buildings.

(Photo source: Primăria Municipiului Braşov on Facebook)