Romania’s Energy Ministry makes map of EV charging points available

A map with charging points for electric cars was recently unveiled by Romania’s Energy Ministry. The map is featured on the website of the institution, and was made in partnership with local authorities across the country.

Romanian energy minister Sebastian Burduja said that the map is part of the EU-wide project of reaching 75 million registered electric cars by 2030, not to mention the goal of having rapid charging stations every 60 kilometers on main roads.

"At this moment, we are talking about an informative map available on the website of the Ministry of Energy, but the vision is more ambitious than that, and we have put ourselves in the shoes of the Romanian user, the one who drives an electric car and wants to go from point A to point B. It is unpleasant to run out of energy in such a situation, and then we want to facilitate a single interface, a single point of entry for all users so that there are no situations where they have to download 6, 8, or 10 different applications on their mobile phone," said Burduja, cited by Agerpres.

Burduja also argued that companies should be free to organize and allow for information to reach consumers easily. If that does not happen, he said, the Government will intervene and oblige charging station operators to register in a single official app. He also invited all motorists to identify and add charging points to the map.

"42,000 electric cars were in circulation in Romania, and just last year, 16,800 were registered, an increase of 35% compared to 2022. We invite all Romanians, all those who are part of this ecosystem, to send charging points to office@anne.ro to actually have this complete map as soon as possible," the official added.

(Photo source: Energy Ministry website)