Brâncuşi exhibition opens in Brussels, work Romania failed to purchase on display

A retrospective dedicated to sculptor Constantin Brâncuşi is open at Bozar center in Brussels between October 2 and January 12 of 2020.

The exhibition, titled Brâncuşi. Sublimation of form, is part of the Europalia festival, where Romania is a guest country.

Over 25 sculptures of the Romanian artists have been borrowed for the event from various museums from all over the world, including Tate Gallery in London, Rodin Museum and Pompidou Center in France, Hirshhorn Museum in Washington or the Guggenheim Museum in New York. From Romania, works were borrowed from the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR), the Art Museum in Craiova, and from the Romanian Academy.

The exhibition, spreading on a 1,500 sqm surface, covers over 250 items, ranging from sculptures to photos, drawings and documents. The sculpture Wisdom of the Earth (Cumintenia Pamantului), an artwork that the Government attempted but failed to acquire in the past, is also included.

As part of the Europalia festival, Romania will showcase for four months various exhibitions, performances and concerts in Brussels but also in the UK, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Germany.

(Photo: ICR Bruxelles Facebook Page)