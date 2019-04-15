Romanian Govt. earmarks EUR 25 mln to purchase works of art

Romanian culture minister Valer Daniel Breaz announced at a press conference on Friday, April 12, that the institution has EUR 25 million in its budget for purchasing art objects and heritage buildings, local News.ro reported.

The ministry awaits the written offer from the owners of the sculpture Wisdom of the Earth (Cumintenia Pamantului) by Constantin Brâncuşi -- an artwork that the government attempted, but failed to acquire in the past, the minister answered to a question related to the continuation of the negotiations on this issue.

Asked if he started talks with the owners of the sculpture, as he said he would do as soon as the budget was approved, Breaz said: "We had a discussion, and we are waiting for a written offer from the owners. We will analyze the asking price and make a decision. For the time being, I have not received any written offer, and I do not want to rush with statements, to make mistakes as did the government of Prime Minister Dacian Cioloş trying to make a campaign that failed."

Breaz explained that the ministry has about EUR 25 million for the purchase of art objects and patrimony buildings.

