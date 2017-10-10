Bosch opens training center for students near Cluj

German group Bosch has opened a training center in Jucu, Cluj county, with an investment of about EUR 6 million. The center will train students in advanced technologies.

Bosch owns an electronic parts factory for the automotive industry in Jucu. The company has over 3,200 employees in Romania and records an annual turnover of over EUR 270 million.

Bosch plans to open a washing machine factory in Simeria, Hunedoara county, only three kilometers away from the Sibiu-Arad highway. The German group currently owns automotive plants in Blaj and Cluj, a research & development center in Cluj and a BPO center in Timisoara.

