Turkish pipe maker Borusan launches operations at EUR 15 mln finishing centre in Romania

Turkish manufacturer of galvanised steel pipes Borusan Pipe opened its EUR 15 million centre near Ploiesti in southern Romania, where the group plans to reach a capacity of 10,000 tonnes of pipes per year within two years.

The investment was supported by a EUR 5.83 million state grant.

The new facility will carry out cutting and finishing operations for cylinder tubes, spare tubes, and special-use monotubes, Economica.net reported.

The facility will start manufacturing pipes used in automobiles, with clients including Dacia and Ford Otosan, as well as companies from Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Poland.

After the company gradually begins operations, it expects to generate EUR 7 million in revenues per year.

(Photo source: Hrishchenko Oleksandr/Dreamstime.com)