Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 15:27
Romanian Orthodox Church opposes compulsory sex education in schools
28 April 2020
The Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) has criticized the law that introduces sex education in the school curriculum.

According to the law, promulgated by president Klaus Iohannis on April 3, schools need to hold, at least once per semester, life & health education programs, including sex education classes.

BOR said that "the compulsory enrolling of pupils in sex education programs is an attack on the children's innocence, preventing their natural development and marking them for life," according to a press release quoted by Basilica.ro.

"Studies undertaken in various countries" show that such an approach resulted in children starting their sex life earlier, "with all the consequences, and without an improvement on the social level," BOR said.

BOR said it supported the optional character of sex education and pointed out that topics related to life & health education are taught as part of the compulsory discipline "Personal development and counseling," which is part of the lower secondary education curriculum. Other optional courses also cover these topics.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected] 

1
 

