Booking platform Bookingham expands in Romania, focuses on HoReCa

Bookingham, an online booking platform launched in May 2020, is now available in more cities in Romania. Already present in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Timisoara, Brasov, Oradea, Sibiu, Targu-Mures, Alba-Iulia, Baia Mare and Satu Mare, the app was recently launched in 29 other cities in Romania.

Moreover, starting this year, the Bookingham platform is dedicated strictly to the HoReCa sector.

“After almost two years of testing and experimenting with partners in several major city industries, Bookingham has decided to focus on HoReCa in order to best serve the needs of the market,” the company said.

“At the moment, HoReCa businesses have a strong need for digitalization to be able to meet both the demands of customers and the competition in the market. Bookingham is exactly that: the complete solution for digitizing your venue, through the booking module we provide, the administration panel, the creation of the website with an integrated booking widget, reporting and interpretation of data and, last but not least, smart marketing,” said Raul Siderias, CEO Bookingham.

Bookingham offers a complete solution for the digitization and development of restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes and clubs in major cities in Romania. Its target is to reach 1 million bookings processed annually.

(Photo source: Alicephotography/Dreamstime.com)