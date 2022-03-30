Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 13:37
Startup

Booking platform Bookingham expands in Romania, focuses on HoReCa

30 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bookingham, an online booking platform launched in May 2020, is now available in more cities in Romania. Already present in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Timisoara, Brasov, Oradea, Sibiu, Targu-Mures, Alba-Iulia, Baia Mare and Satu Mare, the app was recently launched in 29 other cities in Romania.

Moreover, starting this year, the Bookingham platform is dedicated strictly to the HoReCa sector.

“After almost two years of testing and experimenting with partners in several major city industries, Bookingham has decided to focus on HoReCa in order to best serve the needs of the market,” the company said.

“At the moment, HoReCa businesses have a strong need for digitalization to be able to meet both the demands of customers and the competition in the market. Bookingham is exactly that: the complete solution for digitizing your venue, through the booking module we provide, the administration panel, the creation of the website with an integrated booking widget, reporting and interpretation of data and, last but not least, smart marketing,” said Raul Siderias, CEO Bookingham.

Bookingham offers a complete solution for the digitization and development of restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes and clubs in major cities in Romania. Its target is to reach 1 million bookings processed annually.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alicephotography/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 11:33
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 13:37
Startup

Booking platform Bookingham expands in Romania, focuses on HoReCa

30 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bookingham, an online booking platform launched in May 2020, is now available in more cities in Romania. Already present in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Timisoara, Brasov, Oradea, Sibiu, Targu-Mures, Alba-Iulia, Baia Mare and Satu Mare, the app was recently launched in 29 other cities in Romania.

Moreover, starting this year, the Bookingham platform is dedicated strictly to the HoReCa sector.

“After almost two years of testing and experimenting with partners in several major city industries, Bookingham has decided to focus on HoReCa in order to best serve the needs of the market,” the company said.

“At the moment, HoReCa businesses have a strong need for digitalization to be able to meet both the demands of customers and the competition in the market. Bookingham is exactly that: the complete solution for digitizing your venue, through the booking module we provide, the administration panel, the creation of the website with an integrated booking widget, reporting and interpretation of data and, last but not least, smart marketing,” said Raul Siderias, CEO Bookingham.

Bookingham offers a complete solution for the digitization and development of restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes and clubs in major cities in Romania. Its target is to reach 1 million bookings processed annually.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alicephotography/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 11:33
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
28 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: NATO battle group in Romania | Financial aid for Romanians hosting Ukrainians | Suceava humanitarian hub receives French aid convoys
17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week