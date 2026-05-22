Book A Visit – Discover Cambridge School of Bucharest’s Expanding Facilities

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Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB), one of Romania’s leading international schools, is entering an exciting new chapter of growth and development. As the school prepares for the next academic year, families are invited to book a visit and experience firsthand how CSB continues to evolve its campus to meet the needs of modern learners with major investments in facilities designed to support both academic excellence and student wellbeing.

These new facilities will include a spacious canteen, two swimming pools, a modern sports gymnasium, an expanded library, and a dedicated STEAM space designed for innovation and Computer Science learning. Students will also benefit from a new creative arts hub, bringing together Music, Drama, Art, and Design and Technology in inspiring purpose-built environments.



Already this year, students have been enjoying the school’s newly opened athletic running track, which has quickly become a vibrant hub of activity across the campus. From Early Years to Sixth Form, students are now taking part in dynamic outdoor PE lessons, developing healthy habits, teamwork, and resilience in a dedicated professional sporting environment.



The opening of the track marks just the beginning of a significant expansion project that reflects the school’s long-term vision for holistic education. In the coming year, Cambridge School of Bucharest will unveil two brand-new buildings that will further enrich the student experience and broaden the school’s offering across academics, sport, technology, creativity, and student life.



A large theatre will provide opportunities for performances, productions, assemblies, and community events, while carefully designed outdoor wellbeing spaces will offer students areas for relaxation, reflection, and social connection throughout the school day.



The expansion reinforces Cambridge School of Bucharest’s commitment to offering a balanced and future-focused education, where academic achievement is complemented by creativity, physical wellbeing, leadership, and personal growth.



“Our vision has always been to create an environment where students feel inspired, supported, and excited to learn every day,” Rita Hayek Maalouf, School Director at Cambridge School of Bucharest. “The new facilities will significantly enhance the opportunities available to our students, but what truly makes CSB special is the atmosphere and sense of community. We warmly encourage families to book a visit and come to see it with their own eyes.”



As one of the longest-established international schools in Romania, Cambridge School of Bucharest offers the British curriculum from Early Years through to A Levels and the IB Diploma Programme, serving a diverse international community. The school is recognised for its strong academic results, supportive pastoral care, and commitment to developing confident, globally minded young people, as evidenced by its membership to elite international school organisations such as COBIS, HMC, and AoBSO.



For many current parents, the expansion represents an exciting investment not only in the campus itself, but in the future opportunities available to their children.



“As a parent, it’s wonderful to see the school continuing to grow and invest in such ambitious spaces for the students,” shared one CSB parent. “The new facilities will give children even more opportunities to explore their interests, whether that’s sport, technology, performing arts, or simply having beautiful spaces where they feel happy and inspired every day. It’s incredibly exciting for families to be part of.”



The new buildings are being developed with the needs of modern students in mind, creating spaces that encourage collaboration, creativity, independence, and wellbeing alongside academic success. The school’s continued focus on holistic education ensures that students are equipped not only with strong qualifications, but also with the confidence and skills needed for the future.



Families interested in learning more about Cambridge School of Bucharest are encouraged to arrange a personalised campus tour to explore the facilities, meet staff and students, and discover what makes the school’s community so distinctive.



With exciting developments already underway and even more to come, there has never been a better time to visit Cambridge School of Bucharest.



*This is a press release.