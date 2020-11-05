Romanians get 10% bonus for paying their taxes by June 30

Individual taxpayers in Romania will get a bonus of up to 10% for paying their taxes and social security contributions related to their last years' revenues before June 30, under a Government ordinance passed on May 8.

The ordinance also implies deferring the deadline for filing the personal income statement to June 30.

The ordinance refers to individuals who obtain revenues from other sources than wages, such as intellectual property, share transfers, rents, independent activities.

People who obtain such revenues above the minimum annual gross salary must send their tax returns to the tax authority by March 15.

However, this year the deadline was initially deferred to May 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The taxpayers eligible to get this bonus will get half of it for making the payment by June 30 and the other half for making the payment by electronic means (online).

Last year, roughly one million Romanians submitted annual income statements.

(Photo: Sarinya Pinngam/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]