Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 08:00
Business
Romania’s central Govt. offers tax amnesty until December 15
11 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will offer a tax amnesty to all taxpayers owing money to budget before the coronavirus crisis, namely before the end of March.

Both individuals and companies can apply for this facility.

The move aims to improve tax collection, the Ministry of Finance explained in a press release.

The Government expects the tax amnesty to increase budget revenues by RON 2 billion (some EUR 400 million, 0.2% of GDP) this year.

Under the ordinance passed on May 8, the Government will waive the penalties and interest related to the debt owed by taxpayers as of March 31, provided the taxpayer pays the principal by December 15.

The tax liabilities declared by the taxpayers, or established by the tax authority after March 31 - but related to the taxpayers' activity before the end of March will be subject to the tax amnesty as well.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 08:00
Business
Romania’s central Govt. offers tax amnesty until December 15
11 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will offer a tax amnesty to all taxpayers owing money to budget before the coronavirus crisis, namely before the end of March.

Both individuals and companies can apply for this facility.

The move aims to improve tax collection, the Ministry of Finance explained in a press release.

The Government expects the tax amnesty to increase budget revenues by RON 2 billion (some EUR 400 million, 0.2% of GDP) this year.

Under the ordinance passed on May 8, the Government will waive the penalties and interest related to the debt owed by taxpayers as of March 31, provided the taxpayer pays the principal by December 15.

The tax liabilities declared by the taxpayers, or established by the tax authority after March 31 - but related to the taxpayers' activity before the end of March will be subject to the tax amnesty as well.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Social
Bucharest City Hall wants to pay residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19
06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15