Romania’s central Govt. offers tax amnesty until December 15

Romania's Government will offer a tax amnesty to all taxpayers owing money to budget before the coronavirus crisis, namely before the end of March.

Both individuals and companies can apply for this facility.

The move aims to improve tax collection, the Ministry of Finance explained in a press release.

The Government expects the tax amnesty to increase budget revenues by RON 2 billion (some EUR 400 million, 0.2% of GDP) this year.

Under the ordinance passed on May 8, the Government will waive the penalties and interest related to the debt owed by taxpayers as of March 31, provided the taxpayer pays the principal by December 15.

The tax liabilities declared by the taxpayers, or established by the tax authority after March 31 - but related to the taxpayers' activity before the end of March will be subject to the tax amnesty as well.

