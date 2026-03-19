Bonapp and Carrefour announce a strategic partnership to accelerate the fight against food waste

Bonapp, Romania's leading food-saving app, today announces a strategic partnership with Carrefour Romania, one of the country's largest food retailers, with a network of over 470 stores at national level. The partnership launches across 15 Carrefour stores in Bucharest, marking the beginning of a long-term collaboration designed to progressively expand to all Carrefour stores nationwide.

This concept in retail food-saving is an innovative partnership between Carrefour Romania and Bonapp and aims to reduce food waste at store level by offering near-expiry food to consumers at a 66% discount.



Customers can purchase packages which contain three to five products: in hypermarkets, both refrigerated packages (including cold cuts, dairy, eggs) and bakery and grocery packages (such as packaged bread, pretzels, snacks, dry essentials) are available, while in supermarkets and Express stores, a single mixed package combines items from all these categories.



To access the packages, the clients need to install and access the Bonapp mobile application, select their preferred Carrefour store and add the Surprise Pack to their cart. After payment, users can pick up their order at the Click & Collect points in Carrefour stores.



Blending innovation and sustainability, the initiative delivers a scalable response to a major food retail challenge through a startup alliance.

"We are excited to start this strategic partnership with Carrefour Romania," said Luka Zivkovic, Co-Founder and General Manager of Bonapp. "Carrefour is a reference player in Romanian retail, and this new partnership represents a strong signal of trust, built on the professionalism and commitment of their teams and ours. This is only the beginning. Our shared ambition is to scale this partnership nationwide and make food waste reduction a standard, impactful practice across large-scale retail."

In Romania, food waste remains a major issue, with an estimated 2.5 million tons of food wasted annually, equivalent to around 150 kilograms per person each year. It is estimated that 40% of all food produced globally is thrown away, contributing to around 10% of global CO₂ emissions.



In 2025 alone, Bonapp and its regional group, Munch, also operating in Hungary, Czechia, and Slovakia, saved 5,000 tons of food, demonstrating how a simple mobile app can drive growth, help fight food inflation, and deliver measurable environmental impact.

"Reducing food waste is a core responsibility and an integral part of how we operate our stores every day. By launching the Surprise Package concept together with Bonapp, we are introducing a practical and efficient solution to offer near-expiry products a new chance to be enjoyed by customers at a great price. This partnership reflects Carrefour's commitment to incorporate sustainable ways of shopping into daily life" said Gilles Ballot, CEO of Carrefour Romania.

Following this initial rollout, Bonapp and Carrefour Romania will scale the partnership progressively, reinforcing their joint contribution to reducing food waste, supporting households amid inflation, and building a more sustainable food ecosystem in Romania.

