Romania's PM Bolojan plans separate ordinances to legislate fiscal measures rejected by Constitutional Court

The Government of Romania may draft several separate ordinances to legislate the fiscal measures initially included in a law, part of the second package of budgetary reforms, partly rejected by the Constitutional Court.

The provisions put forth by the ruling coalition in a single law initially include critical measures, such as the "tax on [foreign] affiliates." Tax experts expect other tax rate hikes as of 2026, besides those already included in the first two packages of measures (16% dividend tax rate, higher property taxation).

"There will be more ordinances, because we can't keep them all in only one ordinance (...) There will be more ordinances through which we will settle all these things," Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan responded, in a discussion with HotNews journalists.

The Constitutional Court declared unconstitutional three articles of the law on the establishment of measures for the recovery and efficiency of public resources, one of the projects promoted by the Government of PM Bolojan under an accelerated procedure in Parliament. The phrase "including for the detection of concealed behavior carried out by using the polygraph technique" in the three articles was considered unconstitutional.

The draft law contains new taxes imposed by the Government, and in addition to these, it also addresses issues related to the functioning of certain state institutions.

