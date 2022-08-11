Bolik the bear enjoying freedom in Zărnești sanctuary after being rescued from Ukraine

A video posted by the animal rights NGO that rescued Bolik from his poor living conditions in Ukraine shows the bear happily swimming and enjoying his newfound freedom.

Bolik, the bear with chocolate-colored fur, spent 15 years in captivity near a hotel complex in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi, close to the border with Romania. Roughly four months ago, the bear and a three-year-old wolf named Elza were rescued by the animal rights NGO “Milioane de Prieteni” (Millions of Friends).

After traveling for roughly 1,000 km, Bolik reached the Zărnești sanctuary, home to over 100 bears rescued from poor living conditions. With over 69 hectares of forest and numerous rivers, Zărnești represented a new stage in Bolik’s life.

“[Bolik] never saw another bear in his life, never stepped on grass, and did not know how the wind blowing through the leaves felt,” said representatives of the NGO. “This bear has seen nothing but concrete and bars for 15 years, and moving to a new home is a huge step. We watch him with great emotion and we’re glad to see how happy and at peace he is,” they added.

The bear has a spacious pen of his own with numerous trees, hazels and sorghums, a swimming pool, and grass to lounge on freely, according to the social media post accompanying the video.

(Photo source: AMP Libearty - Bear Sanctuary Facebook)