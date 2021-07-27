Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/27/2021 - 08:53
Politics

Romanian ministers fight over agency accused of corruption

27 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The minister of interior Lucian Bode, a member of the senior ruling Liberal (PNL) party, claims that the agency for sea rescue ARSVOM will not be dismantled - as suggested by his reformist (USR PLUS) partner, the minister of transport Catalin Drula.

It will only be transferred from the transport ministry to the interior ministry, he said, Hotnews.ro reported.

The anti-corruption directorate DNA started investigations against the top manager of the agency, accused of having accepted a bribe.

After the case became public, minister Drula decided to dismantle the agency, and he said that he had already received the permit from prime minister Florin Citu in this regard.

He said that the functions of the agency would be transferred to another body (IGSU) that handles the emergency situations - a move along the line of simplifying the public administration. IGSU is under the supervision of the ministry of interior.

"Considering the role and responsibilities of the two authorities in the field, especially ARSVOM, and I mean the role they have in the area of emergency situations, a field managed by the ministry of internal affairs, I found the need to initiate steps for integration within the ministry and its coordination by the Department for Emergency Situations," Bode said.

(Photo: Lucian Bode/ Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/27/2021 - 08:53
Politics

Romanian ministers fight over agency accused of corruption

27 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The minister of interior Lucian Bode, a member of the senior ruling Liberal (PNL) party, claims that the agency for sea rescue ARSVOM will not be dismantled - as suggested by his reformist (USR PLUS) partner, the minister of transport Catalin Drula.

It will only be transferred from the transport ministry to the interior ministry, he said, Hotnews.ro reported.

The anti-corruption directorate DNA started investigations against the top manager of the agency, accused of having accepted a bribe.

After the case became public, minister Drula decided to dismantle the agency, and he said that he had already received the permit from prime minister Florin Citu in this regard.

He said that the functions of the agency would be transferred to another body (IGSU) that handles the emergency situations - a move along the line of simplifying the public administration. IGSU is under the supervision of the ministry of interior.

"Considering the role and responsibilities of the two authorities in the field, especially ARSVOM, and I mean the role they have in the area of emergency situations, a field managed by the ministry of internal affairs, I found the need to initiate steps for integration within the ministry and its coordination by the Department for Emergency Situations," Bode said.

(Photo: Lucian Bode/ Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 July 2021
Community
What I love about Romania - Thomas Hofmann (Germany): Bucharest has a dynamic and pioneering spirit
02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
19 July 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Five Instagrammable cities to visit this summer
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline