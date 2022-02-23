Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 08:05
Business

Romania's central bank tries to "slow down spillover of high energy prices"

23 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cristian Popa, a member of the board at the National Bank of Romania (BNR), explained at the ZF Power Summit that what the central bank is doing now is trying to slow down the transmission of energy prices to the rest of the prices.

Romanian central bank's dovish monetary policy stance, arguably revisited following the latest monetary board meeting that resulted in a 50bp rate hike, stands out in the region where central bankers took more decisive steps at earlier stages.

Attempts to act so strongly as to target the energy prices themselves would be very costly for the entire economy, as it would require very high interest rates, BNR's board member Popa argued.

"If we tried to fight gas prices, we would put the economy in jeopardy. We would create a state of recession, we would increase unemployment," he explained, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Possibly not intended to be a direct answer, his statement comes after Liberal leader and former finance minister Florin Citu has asked rhetorically in a Facebook post how much should the refinancing rate rise in response to the headline inflation heading to 11.2% as of April. BNR's board member Popa explained, however, that the headline inflation wouldn't get into the double-digit area if the Government keeps in place the 'cap and subsidy' scheme after April 1 is intended. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 02/14/2022 - 08:04
14 February 2022
Business
BNR: Inflation may return to normal by end-2023, but energy prices won’t
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 08:05
Business

Romania's central bank tries to "slow down spillover of high energy prices"

23 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cristian Popa, a member of the board at the National Bank of Romania (BNR), explained at the ZF Power Summit that what the central bank is doing now is trying to slow down the transmission of energy prices to the rest of the prices.

Romanian central bank's dovish monetary policy stance, arguably revisited following the latest monetary board meeting that resulted in a 50bp rate hike, stands out in the region where central bankers took more decisive steps at earlier stages.

Attempts to act so strongly as to target the energy prices themselves would be very costly for the entire economy, as it would require very high interest rates, BNR's board member Popa argued.

"If we tried to fight gas prices, we would put the economy in jeopardy. We would create a state of recession, we would increase unemployment," he explained, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Possibly not intended to be a direct answer, his statement comes after Liberal leader and former finance minister Florin Citu has asked rhetorically in a Facebook post how much should the refinancing rate rise in response to the headline inflation heading to 11.2% as of April. BNR's board member Popa explained, however, that the headline inflation wouldn't get into the double-digit area if the Government keeps in place the 'cap and subsidy' scheme after April 1 is intended. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 02/14/2022 - 08:04
14 February 2022
Business
BNR: Inflation may return to normal by end-2023, but energy prices won’t
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks