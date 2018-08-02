23.5 °C
Bucharest
Aug 02, 10:30

Blue Air and Lidl Tour launch Bucharest to Marrakech route

by Romania Insider
Romanian airline Blue Air and Lidl Tour announced they would launch direct flights from Bucharest to Marrakech, a popular holiday destination in Morocco.

The flights will be available every Saturday between November 3 and January 5, 2019. Tickets are on sale on the Blue Air website and Lidl Tour sells holiday packages in Marrakech.

The city, a former imperial capital of Morocco, is one of the most desired holiday destinations outside Europe for Romanian tourists. However, there were no direct flights from Romania to this city until now.

Romanian airline Blue Air carries over 5 million passengers in 2017

Romania Insider
