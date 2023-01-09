The Regional Transfusion Center in Cluj-Napoca calls people to donate blood amidst shortage and high demand to meet the needs of patients in hospitals for all types of blood.

“All blood types are greatly needed! Demand in hospitals is high and there are no more reserves to meet the need for blood. We are waiting for you at the Regional Blood Transfusion Center in Cluj-Napoca, on Strada Nicolae Bălcescu, no. 18, from Monday to Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.,” the transfusion center said.

People aged from 18 and 60 years, between 55 and 100 kg in weight for women and 60 and 110 kg for men, with a pulse of 60-100 beats per minute, are advised to come to the nearest blood donation center. These conditions would have to be met:

-not to have eaten high-fat meals on the day of donation or the day before - try to eat lightly both on the day before donation and at breakfast and possibly lunch before donation (very good foods before donation: cereals with milk, chicken with rice, potatoes, fish. Avoid fried foods, oils, fatty cheese, cream, butter)

- not to suffer from chronic diseases (diabetes, cancer, liver cirrhosis, autoimmune diseases, other diseases infectious, etc.);

- not to have severe allergies (seasonal, minor ones are not an exclusion criterion)

- not to have undergone major surgery in the last 6 months, minor surgery in the last 3 months, or small dental interventions in the last 7 days;

- not to be under any medical treatment (but contraceptives and dietary supplements such as vitamins and minerals, for example, vitamin C and Zinc, are accepted);

- not to have been tattooed or pierced in the last 6 months;

- not to be in your menstrual period (or a few days before or after); and

- not to consume alcohol 48 hours before donation.

Furthermore, people with hepatitis, TB, syphilis, malaria, epilepsy, diabetes, and other neurological diseases are not allowed to be donors. Appointments can be made through BlooDoChallenge’s official Facebook or on Donorium.ro.

