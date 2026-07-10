Romanian cybersecurity company Bitdefender expands partnership with Scuderia Ferrari

Bitdefender has expanded its partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP by integrating its GravityZone platform into the Italian team's cybersecurity infrastructure, according to an announcement made this week.

The company also published the Fan Threat Index 2026, a report showing that the greatest cybersecurity risk in motorsport is not found in car telemetry or team networks, but in the digital ecosystem built around fans.

Bitdefender became a partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in September 2022, and one year later, the partnership expanded to the team's actual security operations. The multi-year agreement was extended in 2025, and starting in 2026, Bitdefender became the team's exclusive cybersecurity partner, with broader technological involvement and increased visibility on the race car, according to start-up.ro.

The Romanian company’s GravityZone platform helps Ferrari analysts validate and triage alerts more quickly, improve threat hunting capabilities, and respond more efficiently to incidents. "GravityZone brings together prevention, protection, detection, and incident response for cybersecurity, along with a clear view of risks, within a single platform. This consolidation reduces fragmentation, standardizes protection, and provides a unified view of all systems,” said Daniel Dărăban, Vice President of Products at Bitdefender.

Beyond protecting Ferrari's infrastructure, Bitdefender also analyzed a less discussed phenomenon: the way cybercriminals exploit the passion of millions of motorsport fans. While teams invest heavily in protecting telemetry, intellectual property, and trackside infrastructure, the consumer ecosystem surrounding the sport remains far more vulnerable, according to Bitdefender’s Fan Threat Index 2026 report.

The report identifies four main categories of fraud. Fake merchants sell counterfeit clothing, accessories, and collectibles aggressively promoted on social media. Illegal streaming platforms distribute fake IPTV services and malicious APK applications, monetized through aggressive advertising. Ticket resale websites exploit sold-out events with fake "last chance" offers. Meanwhile, social engineering campaigns use fake contests, VIP access offers, or paddock passes, and impersonation of teams and sponsors.

The activity follows a predictable pattern. Before races, ticket scams, counterfeit merchandise advertisements, and phishing campaigns increase. During races, illegal streaming, APK distribution, and activity on Discord and Telegram surge. After races, scams related to replays, highlight clips, and fake surveys emerge.

"In a complex environment such as Ferrari's, it is very important to have a complete overview. With thousands of systems to protect, you need a clear and unified perspective. Without this visibility, it becomes difficult to quickly identify problems and respond to them consistently," said Luca Pierro, Head of Enterprise Cybersecurity at Ferrari.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bitdefender on Facebook)