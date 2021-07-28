Romanian online recruiting platform BestJobs lists EUR 3.4 mln bonds at BVB

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the bonds of BestJobs, one of the main online recruitment platforms in Romania, will be traded starting July 28 on its Multilateral Trading System.

The company carried out a private placement for bonds between May 6 and May 17, 2021. It issued 6,742 bonds, with a nominal value of EUR 500 and an interest rate of 5.8%, with the maturity date on May 20, 2026.

During the investment, 106 investors subscribed, out of which 14 were qualified and 92 retail investors. The company thus attracted EUR 3.37 mln from the capital market investors.

The private placement and the listing were made with the support of TradeVille.

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)